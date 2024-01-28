Comparing Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) & MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) and MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of Bio-Path shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of MannKind shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Bio-Path shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of MannKind shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bio-Path and MannKind, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Path 0 0 1 0 3.00 MannKind 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

MannKind has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 123.88%. Given MannKind’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MannKind is more favorable than Bio-Path.

This table compares Bio-Path and MannKind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Path N/A -216.18% -172.69% MannKind -17.72% N/A -11.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bio-Path and MannKind’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Path N/A N/A -$13.87 million ($2.04) -0.23 MannKind $99.77 million 9.05 -$87.40 million ($0.12) -27.92

Bio-Path has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MannKind. MannKind is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Path, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Bio-Path has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MannKind has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MannKind beats Bio-Path on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Path

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction. Its lead drug candidate is prexigebersen, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing Liposomal Bcl-2 (BP1002) for the treatment of refractory/relapsed lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Liposomal STAT3 (BP1003) for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and AML; and BP1001-A for the treatment of solid tumors. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Bellaire, Texas.

About MannKind

(Get Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes Tyvaso DP Treprostinil, an inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease; MNKD-101, a nebulized formulation of clofazimine, for the treatment of severe chronic and recurrent pulmonary infections, including nontuberculous mycobacterial lung disease, and idiopathic pulmonary and cystic fibrosis. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreement with United Therapeutics Corporation for development, regulatory, and commercial activities of Tyvaso DPI; co-promotion agreement with Vertice Pharma to promote Thyquidity; and collaboration agreement with Thirona to evaluate the therapeutic for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis. Further, the company has supply and distribution agreement with Biomm S.A. for the commercialization of Afrezza in Brazil; and license and distribution agreement with Cipla Ltd. for the marketing and distribution of Afrezza in India. MannKind Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.