Comparing Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) & Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report) and Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Laser Photonics has a beta of 3.71, suggesting that its stock price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerson Electric has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Laser Photonics and Emerson Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laser Photonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Emerson Electric 0 3 14 0 2.82

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Emerson Electric has a consensus price target of $106.72, indicating a potential upside of 12.27%. Given Emerson Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Emerson Electric is more favorable than Laser Photonics.

3.0% of Laser Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Emerson Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Emerson Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Laser Photonics and Emerson Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laser Photonics N/A N/A N/A Emerson Electric 87.17% 11.78% 6.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Laser Photonics and Emerson Electric’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laser Photonics $4.61 million 1.76 -$5.36 million ($0.68) -1.51 Emerson Electric $15.17 billion 3.57 $13.22 billion $22.92 4.15

Emerson Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Laser Photonics. Laser Photonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emerson Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Emerson Electric beats Laser Photonics on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laser Photonics

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre- and post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-100CTH, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200CTH, a manual handheld laser surface cleaning model; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300CTH, a water-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000CTH, a laser cleaning tool; CleanTech Handheld 2000-CTH Jobsite for industrial cleaning, rust and paint removal, and surface preparation; CleanTech Handheld NCX, a portable laser surface cleaning and conditioning system; CleanTech Robot, a robotic laser cleaning system, CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; and CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool. The company also provides laser cutting machines; laser engraving machines; laser marking machines; 3D metal printers; laser glass scribing systems; ITO removal systems; glass cutting lasers; glass wafer dicing products; laser glass marking; microscope slide and covers laser cutting systems; precision glass scribers; semiconductor laser systems; OEM laser marking and engraving parts; fiber lasers; scanning and cutting heads; mobile handheld laser HD cart; mobile rugged cases; enclosures; fume extractors; rotary indexers; water chiller machines; X-Y tables; USB controllers; and custom lasers. It serves the aerospace, automotive, military and defense, nuclear & energy, shipbuilding & maritime, and space sectors. Laser Photonics Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity. The Final Control segment provides control, isolation, shutoff, pressure relief, and pressure safety valves, actuators, and regulators for process and hybrid industries. The Measurement & Analytical segment offers intelligent instrumentation measuring the physical properties of liquids or gases, such as pressure, temperature, level, flow, acoustics, corrosion, pH, conductivity, water quality, toxic gases, and flame. The Discrete Automation segment offers solenoid and pneumatic valves, valve position indicators, pneumatic cylinders, air preparation equipment, pressure and temperature switches, electric linear motion solutions, programmable automation control systems, electrical distribution equipment, and materials joining solutions. The Safety & Productivity segment offers tools for professionals and homeowners; pipe-working tools, including pipe wrenches, pipe cutters, pipe threading and roll grooving equipment, battery hydraulic tools; electrical tools; and other professional tools. The Control Systems & Software segment provides distributed control systems, safety instrumented systems, SCADA systems, application software, digital twins, asset performance management, and cybersecurity. The Test & Measurement provides software-connected automated test and measurement systems. The AspenTech segment provides asset optimization software that enables industrial manufacturers to design, operate, and maintain operations for enhancing performance through a combination of decades of modeling, simulation, and optimization capabilities. The company was incorporated in 1890 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

