Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Hits $438.79 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, Compound has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $438.79 million and approximately $35.14 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $54.38 or 0.00128213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00040510 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00022779 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004412 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000103 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,069,674 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,069,672.29217141 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 55.53923228 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 454 active market(s) with $30,164,446.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

