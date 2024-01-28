Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Given a C$12.50 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) received a C$12.50 price objective from stock analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.71% from the company’s current price.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.14.

CMG stock traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.27. 51,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,493. The stock has a market cap of C$831.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.99.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of C$22.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total transaction of C$332,623.71. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$102,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 33,300 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total transaction of C$332,623.71. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $798,596. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

