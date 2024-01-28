Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.510-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.690-12.500 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Concentrix from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.20.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $91.08 on Friday. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $70.58 and a 52-week high of $151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 388.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 80.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Concentrix by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

