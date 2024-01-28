Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at Barrington Research

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $98.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Concentrix from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.20.

Shares of CNXC traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.08. 812,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,826. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.87. Concentrix has a one year low of $70.58 and a one year high of $151.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 89.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 98.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 326.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 702.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

