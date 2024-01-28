Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.510-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.690-12.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNXC. TheStreet raised Concentrix from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.20.

CNXC stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.61. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $70.58 and a fifty-two week high of $151.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Concentrix by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,184,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Concentrix by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,481,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Concentrix by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,877,000 after acquiring an additional 50,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

