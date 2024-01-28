Conflux (CFX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $812.44 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $812.44 million and approximately $90.77 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,281.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00159945 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.51 or 0.00561743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009651 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00056333 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.86 or 0.00378095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.88 or 0.00169994 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000590 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,965,237,739 coins and its circulating supply is 3,652,750,294 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,965,136,336.8 with 3,652,636,324.61 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.22135537 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $115,105,416.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

