ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Cut to $133.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $152.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.68.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $112.23. 4,155,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,719,945. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.74 and a 200-day moving average of $116.41. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $133.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

