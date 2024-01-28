Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CCSI. Wedbush decreased their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded Consensus Cloud Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 95,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.16. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $90.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.74 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 21.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 178.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

