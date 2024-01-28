Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda Sells 3,744 Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT)

Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda reduced its holdings in CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the period. CI&T comprises 0.3% of Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda’s holdings in CI&T were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,352,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CI&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CINT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

CI&T Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CINT traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 19,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,899. CI&T Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a market cap of $615.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.08.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). CI&T had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $108.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CI&T Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CI&T

(Free Report)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.