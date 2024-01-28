Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Up 70.8% in January

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the December 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Context Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 81.6% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 317,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 142,762 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.
