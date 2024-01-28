Contrasting First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) and First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and First Republic Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $26.23 billion 2.00 $6.98 billion $1.28 6.86 First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion 7.48 0.01

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and First Republic Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 0 1 3 0 2.75 First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and First Republic Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 26.36% 14.46% 1.01% First Republic Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria beats First Republic Bank on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds. In addition, it offers credit cards; corporate and investment banking services; insurance products and services; and real estate services. The company provides its products through online and mobile channels. It operates in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, Asia, and rest of Europe. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

About First Republic Bank

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California. First Republic Bank now trades on OTCPK.

