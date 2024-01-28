Contrasting SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and SilverBow Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources 2 12 10 0 2.33 SilverBow Resources 0 3 2 0 2.40

Valuation and Earnings

Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus target price of $254.19, indicating a potential upside of 10.31%. SilverBow Resources has a consensus target price of $47.25, indicating a potential upside of 72.70%. Given SilverBow Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Pioneer Natural Resources.

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and SilverBow Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources $24.29 billion 2.21 $7.85 billion $20.94 11.00 SilverBow Resources $753.42 million 0.92 $340.44 million $12.71 2.15

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than SilverBow Resources. SilverBow Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and SilverBow Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources 26.52% 23.48% 14.56% SilverBow Resources 45.05% 31.19% 15.40%

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Pioneer Natural Resources on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About SilverBow Resources

(Get Free Report)

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

