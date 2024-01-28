Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRBP traded up $21.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 33,290,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,438. The firm has a market cap of $130.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.21). Equities analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 448,002 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 469,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

