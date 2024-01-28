Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Rating Increased to Buy at HC Wainwright

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of CORZ stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,307,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,686. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $2,011,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $110,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $26,186,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

