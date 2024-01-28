Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on March 15th

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Corteva has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Corteva has a payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corteva to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $65.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $328,936,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Corteva by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,860,000 after buying an additional 3,313,768 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Corteva by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 72.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,375,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

