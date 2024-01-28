Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Corteva were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Corteva by 25.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 616,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,531,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 57.5% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 57,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 21,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

