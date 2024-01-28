Covenant Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $12.07 Million (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $12.07 million and $9,015.67 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Covenant has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Covenant Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,528,876 tokens. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.game.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Covenant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

