Credit Acceptance (CACC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post earnings of $4.52 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.88 by ($2.18). The firm had revenue of $478.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.68 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 17.11%. On average, analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post $40 EPS for the current fiscal year and $42 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $550.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $379.77 and a 12-month high of $576.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $501.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.39.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CACC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.75.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.18, for a total value of $262,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

