Critical Comparison: Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) & Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC)

Heyu Biological Technology and Tivic Health Systems are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and Tivic Health Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 344.20 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A Tivic Health Systems $1.84 million 1.07 -$10.10 million ($42.48) -0.03

Heyu Biological Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tivic Health Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

9.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 89.2% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Heyu Biological Technology and Tivic Health Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heyu Biological Technology -453.55% -6.43% -4.43% Tivic Health Systems -672.78% -185.91% -134.45%

Risk & Volatility

Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of -17.74, indicating that its stock price is 1,874% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tivic Health Systems has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heyu Biological Technology beats Tivic Health Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heyu Biological Technology

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a health technology company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-invasive bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal congestion pains. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, such as BestBuy and FSAStore. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

