Critical Survey: MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) and TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF)

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TMX Group and MSCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMX Group N/A N/A N/A MSCI 39.76% -97.86% 20.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TMX Group and MSCI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMX Group 0 3 0 0 2.00 MSCI 2 4 8 0 2.43

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TMX Group currently has a consensus price target of $30.77, suggesting a potential upside of 23.01%. MSCI has a consensus price target of $568.29, suggesting a potential upside of 3.46%. Given TMX Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TMX Group is more favorable than MSCI.

7.2% of TMX Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of MSCI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

TMX Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. MSCI pays an annual dividend of $5.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. TMX Group pays out 86.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MSCI pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MSCI has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TMX Group and MSCI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMX Group N/A N/A N/A $1.86 13.47 MSCI $2.25 billion 19.32 $870.57 million $12.00 45.77

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than TMX Group. TMX Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MSCI beats TMX Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing. The Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics segment delivers equities and index data, as well as integrated data sets for the proprietary and third party analytics to help clients in making trading and investment decisions; and provides solutions to European and global wholesale energy markets for price discovery, trade execution, post-trade transparency, and straight through processing. The Capital Formation segment operates Toronto Stock Exchange, a national stock exchange for the senior equities market; TSX Venture Exchange, a national stock exchange for the public venture equity market; and TSX Trust that provides corporate trust, registrar, transfer agency, and foreign exchange services. The Derivatives Trading & Clearing segment operates Montreal Exchange, a national derivatives exchange; Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, a clearinghouse for options and futures contracts; BOX, a US equity operations market; and various over-the-counter products and fixed income repurchase agreements. The Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing segment engages in the trading operations of Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, and TSX Alpha Exchange; and clearing and settlement of equities and fixed income transactions, and custody of securities; and provision of fixed income inter-dealer brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Maple Group Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMX Group Limited in August 2012. TMX Group Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About MSCI

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, application, and service that provides an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across asset classes; managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data from various sources, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The ESG and Climate segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors impact the long-term risk and return of their portfolio and individual security-level investments; and data, ratings, research, and tools to help investors navigate increasing regulation. The All Other Private Assets segment includes real estate market and transaction data, benchmarks, return-analytics, climate assessments and market insights for funds, investors, and managers; business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers; and offers investment decision support tools for private capital. It serves asset owners and managers, financial intermediaries, wealth managers, real estate professionals, and corporates. MSCI Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.