Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

TSE CRR.UN opened at C$13.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.31. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.68 and a one year high of C$16.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Desjardins set a C$17.50 price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.72.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

