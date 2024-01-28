Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

TSE CRR.UN opened at C$13.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.31. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.68 and a one year high of C$16.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Desjardins set a C$17.50 price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.72.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Dividend History for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

