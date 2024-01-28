Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $111.00 and last traded at $111.00. Approximately 510,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,767,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.56.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.52 and a 200-day moving average of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

