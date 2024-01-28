CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0748 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

CRT.UN opened at C$14.87 on Friday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.57 and a 1-year high of C$16.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRT.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CT Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.21.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

