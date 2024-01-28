Curi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Curi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

