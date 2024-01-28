Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $262,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Curi Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock opened at $129.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.06. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

