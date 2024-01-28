Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 228 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Curi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 86,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 64,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $322.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $325.70. The firm has a market cap of $105.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

