Curi Wealth Management LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $38,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $140.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.00. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $140.28.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PSX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

