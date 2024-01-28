Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) & Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) Financial Survey

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) and Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hanover Bancorp and Customers Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanover Bancorp 10.93% 7.47% 0.64% Customers Bancorp 17.23% 19.30% 1.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Hanover Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 27.1% of Hanover Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanover Bancorp $113.89 million 1.16 $15.16 million $1.84 9.73 Customers Bancorp $1.44 billion 1.18 $228.03 million $7.31 7.45

This table compares Hanover Bancorp and Customers Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Hanover Bancorp. Customers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanover Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hanover Bancorp and Customers Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanover Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Customers Bancorp 0 1 5 1 3.00

Hanover Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.32%. Customers Bancorp has a consensus price target of $54.25, suggesting a potential downside of 0.33%. Given Hanover Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hanover Bancorp is more favorable than Customers Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Hanover Bancorp has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats Hanover Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loans, commercial real estate financing, small business administration, lending directory services, and residential mortgage. In addition, the company offers cash management, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and digital solutions. Its banking offices are located in Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, Kings, New York Counties, New York, Monmouth County, Freehold, and New Jersey. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mineola, New York.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its lending business offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and multifamily and residential mortgage loans; SBA lending and financing; specialty lending includes fund finance, real estate specialty finance, technology and venture, healthcare and financial institutions group finance; commercial loans to mortgage companies, and commercial equipment financing; and fund finance, which includes secured and variable rate financing, private equity funds, and cash management services. In addition, the company provides digital banking including Banking-as-a-Service to fintech companies, payments and treasury services to businesses, and consumer loans through fintech companies and the TassatPay, an blockchain-based instant B2B payments platform which offers instant payments including over-the-counter desks, exchanges, liquidity providers, market makers, funds, and other B2B verticals. Further, it offers mobile phone and internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, positive pay, and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

