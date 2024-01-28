CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Wedbush

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on CVBF. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of CVB Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVBF

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of CVBF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.92. 1,236,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,032. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $25.63.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.52 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 212,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,358,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 469,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,440,111.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,718,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,742,000 after buying an additional 2,353,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,084,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,960 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,090 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.