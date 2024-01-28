CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,849 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weik Capital Management raised its position in CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.00. 11,689,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,265,103. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.94. The stock has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

