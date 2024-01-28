D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Lowered to $172.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $175.00 to $172.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.47.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $140.50 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.76.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

