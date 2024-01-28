D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) PT Lowered to $2.00

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Roth Mkm to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 143.90% from the company’s current price.

QBTS has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

Shares of QBTS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,766. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $131.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.32. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million. Research analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 526.0% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 122,400 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.