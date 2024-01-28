DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Avidbank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Avidbank’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share.

Avidbank Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AVBH opened at $20.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a market cap of $156.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.68. Avidbank has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank ( OTCMKTS:AVBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

