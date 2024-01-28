DA Davidson Comments on Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PB. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $78.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,011,000 after buying an additional 40,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,826,000 after purchasing an additional 917,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,642,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,682,000 after purchasing an additional 290,029 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,106,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,879,000 after purchasing an additional 352,381 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,907,000 after purchasing an additional 433,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

