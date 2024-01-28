DA Davidson Weighs in on Private Bancorp of America, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Private Bancorp of America in a report released on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.01. The consensus estimate for Private Bancorp of America’s current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share.

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The business had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 31.29%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Private Bancorp of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBAM

Private Bancorp of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBAM opened at $35.30 on Friday. Private Bancorp of America has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $201.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.24.

About Private Bancorp of America

(Get Free Report)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.