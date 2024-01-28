Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) dropped 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 2,715,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 7,533,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

DADA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. CLSA initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.87.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 13.84% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $396.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.09 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in Dada Nexus by 57.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,493,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,029,000 after buying an additional 4,198,496 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,113,000. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 95.8% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,792,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 876,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Dada Nexus by 135.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,203,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 692,120 shares in the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

