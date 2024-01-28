Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Performance

DSEEY traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.58. Daiwa Securities Group has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.