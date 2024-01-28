Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 89.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 198,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,448,000 after buying an additional 94,047 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,290,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,006,000 after buying an additional 200,342 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.99. The stock had a trading volume of 556,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,356. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.49 and its 200 day moving average is $155.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.58.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,299 shares of company stock worth $2,360,252. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

