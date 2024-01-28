Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Position Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,276 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Datadog by 7.0% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 4.9% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 1.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $123.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.54 and its 200-day moving average is $104.19. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $136.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. UBS Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $1,083,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,243,064.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $1,083,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,243,064.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 146,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,304,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 711,989 shares of company stock valued at $83,930,915. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.