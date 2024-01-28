Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. trimmed its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Datadog comprises about 1.7% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Datadog by 68.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after buying an additional 245,175 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Datadog by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,571,000 after acquiring an additional 33,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $1,083,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,243,064.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 146,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,304,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $1,083,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,243,064.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 711,989 shares of company stock worth $83,930,915. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Up 1.4 %

DDOG traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $123.95. 4,501,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,145,724. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $136.07. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,032.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

