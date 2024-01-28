DataHighway (DHX) Price Reaches $0.0554 on Major Exchanges

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $23,458.99 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for about $0.0554 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DataHighway has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.05443911 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $22,391.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

