Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Increased to $850.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $800.00 to $850.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2024 earnings at $24.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.57 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $735.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $725.69.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.9 %

DECK traded up $6.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $767.79. 197,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,151. The company’s 50-day moving average is $693.37 and its 200 day moving average is $595.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $395.90 and a 52 week high of $768.41.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,703 shares of company stock worth $25,352,445 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

