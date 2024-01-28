Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $950.00 at UBS Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $865.00 to $950.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $725.69.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DECK traded up $6.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $767.79. 197,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,151. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $693.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $595.66. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $395.90 and a 52 week high of $768.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,703 shares of company stock valued at $25,352,445. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,552,417,000 after buying an additional 69,188,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,557,288,000 after buying an additional 510,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after buying an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $442,493,000 after buying an additional 109,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,917,000 after buying an additional 37,194 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

