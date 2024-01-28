Decred Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $34.89 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.32 or 0.00040860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $273.93 million and $34.89 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00128028 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00022788 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004401 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000103 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,813,959 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

