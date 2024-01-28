DeepOnion 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $0.02 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded flat against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $0.02 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00132183 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00043182 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00023086 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004411 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000104 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

