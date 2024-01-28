Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Lessened by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $393.62. 884,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,983. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

