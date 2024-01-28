Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.98

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.98 and last traded at $84.73, with a volume of 664042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.64.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

