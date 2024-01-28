Desjardins Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.93. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2025 earnings at $6.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNI. TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

CNI opened at $123.94 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

